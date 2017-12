GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – South Carolina Highway Patrol reports a fatal collision occurred Tuesday morning in Georgetown on Fraser Street.

The online traffic system for highway patrol lists the crash as a fatality that occurred Tuesday at 8:09 a.m. on Fraser Street at Mt. Zion Avenue. It’s unclear how many people were injured during the crash or how many vehicles were involved.

Troopers have not commented on what caused the crash.