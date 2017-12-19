Library in Nichols accepts grant to restore children’s section

WBTW News Staff Published:

NICHOLS, SC (WBTW) – The Marion County Library System accepted a grant to help fix up the children’s sectoin of the Nichols Library.

Katrina’s Kids founder State Senator Katrina Shealy presented the Walmart Community grant award for $1,000 to the Marion County Library System Tuesday.

“This donation in particular will be helping us to refurbish the children’s area. It shows, you know, to us that the community is really interested in seeing us back here and helping out,“ said Diann Smothers, Director Marion County Library System.

Katrina’s Kids was founded to serve children in Foster Care and Kinship Care throughout South Carolina and to help provide every chance for every child. To learn more about Katrina’s Kids, please visit http://www.KatrinasKidsSC.com.

