Myrtle Beach begins repair work on dune crossovers

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The City of Myrtle Beach is making improvements to a number of dune crossovers during the winter months.

The city replaces half a dozen or so of the crossovers each fall and winter, according to a post on the city’s Facebook page. If there is enough funding available, city crews plan to repair seven crossovers. The city budgeted $200,000 for the entire project, but it’s unclear if that will be enough to make all the needed repairs.

The city published a photo from 49th Avenue North showing the old wooden walkway being replaced with a concrete path. Crossovers at the below locations are on the list to be repaired.

3rd Ave. S.

12th Ave S.

82nd Ave. N

6th Ave. S.

49th Ave. N.

73rd Ave. N.

28th Ave. S.