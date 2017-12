MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police are searching for a suspect who they say committed identity fraud.

According to Capt. David Knipes with the Myrtle Beach Police Department, the suspect in the pictures opened a fraudulent credit card account yin the victim’s name at Sam’s Club on Mr. Joe White Ave.

If you know the identity of the suspect, you are asked to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at (843) 918 – 1382 and reference report #17-025827.