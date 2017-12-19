Myrtle Beach woman jailed for watching porn, doing drugs in front of child

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A Myrtle Beach woman was arrested after an interview with a 7-year-old boy revealed the woman was exposing him to pornography and doing drugs with him in the room, according to a police report.

Horry County Police arrested Nicole Bethany Ward, 28, of Myrtle Beach, after a forensic interview with a 7-year-old boy in her care revealed details into what was happening inside the Socastee-area home.

The report states that the victim spoke with child therapists and explained how Ward came into the living room where the child was sitting, pulled a “black box” that contained a porn video from under the television, put the video on and sat on the couch to watch it. Therapists say the child also explained how Ward would use drugs in front of him, although the police report did not specify a particular type of drug.

The Department of Social Services referred the victim to the child services clinic, and since September, the child has been living with relatives.

Ward is charged with unlawful neglect of a child and was released from J. Reuben Long on Monday, the same day as her arrest, on a $10,000 bond.