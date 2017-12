MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue says no one was hurt in a Tuesday night house fire in the Myrtle Beach area.

Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the single-family home fire at 270 Holly Circle. The fire was quickly put under control by firefighters.

Officials say everyone was able to make it out of the home and no injuries were reported.

No word on what started the fire or any damage.