Snoop Dogg hits back at George Zimmerman over Jay-Z threat

Snoop Dogg is backing up his friend, Jay-Z, after George Zimmerman threatened the “4:44” rapper. Snoop wrote on Instagram that Zimmerman would get his comeuppance if he touched “one hair” on Jay-Z’s head.

Snoop Dogg wrote on Instagram, “If one hair on Jays hair is touched that’s when the revolution will b televised. … the system let the [expletive] get away with murder try it again Trayvon Martin Gone but not forgotten.”

Zimmerman told The Blast that he was going to “beat” Jay-Z and feed him to alligators, claiming that the rapper “harassed” his family while working on an upcoming documentary about Trayvon Martin. Zimmerman was acquitted of shooting and killing Martin, an unarmed 17-year-old, in 2012, as the teen was walking home after buying Skittles candy and iced tea at a convenience store in Sanford, Florida. Zimmerman was a neighborhood watch volunteer who claimed he killed Martin in self-defense after a scuffle.

Zimmerman seemed to refer to Martin’s death when he told The Blast, “I know how to handle people who f**k with me, I have since February 2012.” He told The Blast that producers have asked his parents and family members for unpaid interviews for Jay-Z’s documentary.

Jay-Z and The Weinstein Co. announced plans in March to make a six-part docu-series about Trayvon Martin based on the books “Suspicion Nation: The Inside Story of the Trayvon Martin Injustice and Why We Continue to Repeat It” by Lisa Bloom and “Rest in Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin” by Martin’s parents, Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin, per Variety.