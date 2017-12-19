Sumter County deputies find body in road

By Published: Updated:

CHERRYVALE, SC (WBTW) – Sumter County deputies are investigating after being called to the Cherryvale community Monday night when someone was reportedly lying in the road.

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Office Ken Bell says deputies responded to the 4400 block of Amelia Drive around 9 p.m. Monday. Upon arriving, deputies discovered a man’s body in the road.

Officials confirm the man had been shot, but could not release the victim’s name. Bell says Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker should be able to release the victim’s identity on Tuesday.

Deputies did not release a suspect description.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s