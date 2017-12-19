StormTracker13 Tuesday Forecast

The warm weather will continue into this afternoon with increasing moisture ahead of a low pressure system that will bring a good chance for rain on Wednesday. This morning, expect warm and a bit muggy conditions with areas of dense fog. The fog should burn off around 9 to 10am. High pressure over the southeast will bring another nice day this afternoon with temperatures near 70-72. A storm system will move in Wednesday with periods of rain. Clouds will linger Thursday and it will be much cooler with highs in the 50s. Expect a quick warm up at the end of the week with highs in the 60s Friday, then 70s Saturday. A few showers will be possible Saturday ahead of an approaching cold front. Rain chances will be higher Sunday, and rain could linger into Christmas Day. Temperatures will be on the warmer side this weekend followed by cooler air next week.

Today, partly sunny and warm. Highs near 70-72.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, stray shower possible. Lows 54-56.

Wednesday, cloudy with periods of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.