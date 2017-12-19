UNC & Former Francis Marion Coach Sylvia Hatchell Wins 1,000th Game

By Published: Updated:

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — North Carolina coach Sylvia Hatchell has become the third women’s Division I coach to net her 1,000th career victory.

Hatchell’s Tar Heels beat Grambling State 79-63 on Tuesday. Hatchell, who battled leukemia and was declared cancer-free in 2014, is 1,000-376 during a 43-year career that started with 11 seasons at Francis Marion.

This is her 32nd season at North Carolina, and she has led the Tar Heels to eight ACC titles, three Final Fours and the 1994 national championship.

Jamie Cherry scored 22 points and Janelle Bailey added 15 for the Tar Heels (10-2), who shot 47 percent and outscored the Tigers 60-40 over the final three quarters after falling behind early.

