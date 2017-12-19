Vigil held for Heather Elvis four years after her disappearance

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A vigil held at the Peachtree Boat Landing in Socastee marked four years since Heather Elvis disappeared.

Family and friends lit candles for the Night of H.E.L.P.P., which the Elvis family says is an acronym for Hope, Encouragement, Love, Purpose and Perseverance.

There was also music, prayer and grief counselors spoke about the pain of losing a loved one. Several other missing children were honored and prayed for, including Zach Malinowski and Brittanee Drexel.

Elvis’ sister said not having Heather here is especially tough during the holiday season.

“Especially for my family right now being this close to Christmas,” she said. “But every family goes through grief, every family goes through loss, so this is something where they can come out and get those five elements that were given to us whenever everything first happened to our family.”

Married couple Sidney and Tammy Moorer are each charged with kidnapping in Heather’s disappearance. Sidney awaits re-trial after a jury deadlocked last year and Tammy has yet to go to trial.