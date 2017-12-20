Conway man jailed after stabbing at apartment complex

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Conway police arrested a man Tuesday after a person was rushed to an area hospital with stab wounds.

Rodney Tyrone Davis,25, has been charged with attempted murder and is currently being held at the J Reuben Long Detention Center.

According to the report from police, officers responded to Crane Creek Apartments on Grainger Road around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday about a stabbing. Officers report that Davis left the scene on foot, but was located and taken into custody.

Booking records show Davis is being held on a $20,000 bond.