Darlington police searching for suspect who fired into home

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Darlington police are asking for help from the public after someone fired shots into a home early Wednesday morning.

Lt. Kim Nelson with the Darlington Police Department says officers were called to Syracuse Street around 1 a.m. Wednesday after a report somone was shooting into an empty house.

Though officers searched the area, they could not find a suspect.

The Darlington Police Department is asking anyone with any information about the incident to please contact the police department at 843-398-4026.