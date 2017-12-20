Florence fire sends one person to the hospital

FLORENCE, SC – One person had to be taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after a house caught fire. Fire Marshall Chris Johnson says the person was treated for smoke inhalation. We don’t know the person’s condition. Johnson says the Florence Fire Department and Florence Police responded to a house fire at 711 Gregg Avenue Wednesday morning around 11:30 am. Firefighters arrived to fire and smoke coming from the house. The Fire Department made an interior attack to extinguish the fire. The cause of the fire was related to cooking.

The Florence Fire Department responded 3 Engine companies, a Ladder company, Command Officer and Florence County EMS to the incident.