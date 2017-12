By WBTW News Staff

GEORGETOWN, SC

Georgetown Police think they know who robbed a bank Wednesday morning.

Lebron Marsh is wanted on an armed robbery of a bank charge.

Police say around 10 Wednesday morning, Marsh held up the Citizens Bank on Exchange Street.

No one was hurt.

Police say Marsh is considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities say Marsh is 20 years old, 5’11” and 195 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call their local authorities.