Georgetown police respond to bank robbery

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – The Georgetown Police Department is responding to a bank robbery that occurred Wednesday morning.

According to Captain Nelson Brown with the police department, officers are on scene at The Citizens Bank, located at 1510 Exchange Street, following a robbery that occurred “moments ago.” Capt. Brown confirmed the robbery to News13 at 10:23 a.m., saying the robbery had just occurred, but he did not have many details.

Capt. Brown did confirm that no one was injured during the robbery.

Officials plan to release more information and a possible suspect description Wednesday morning.

If anyone has any information about this robbery, they are asked to call the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300

