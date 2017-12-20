Habitat for Humanity dedicates new home to Horry County family

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – One Horry County family has a new home, thanks to Habitat for Humanity.

Cheyenne Hill and her eight children were accepted into the Habitat for Humanity home buyer program in July 2016.

The mother says she appreciates the help from volunteers, but claims the home feels extra special because she and her family had a hand in building it.

“I want to thank them for all that they have done. They didn’t have to come on their day off to work side by side with me, or even in my absence, to come and work to build a home for these children,” said Hill. “I feel like, since I had my hands in my own home, to build it from the ground up, I will appreciate it more, my children will appreciate it more, because, not only have I had to put in sweat equity hours, they had to put in sweat equity hours as well.”

The Coastal Carolinas Association of Realtors sponsored the Hill family’s new home. Employees of News13 also worked on the home in June as part of Nexstar’s annual Founder’s Day of Caring.