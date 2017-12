LORIS, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Police are looking for the person who shot and killed 23-year-old Bryan Marlowe of Chadbourn, NC.

His body was found on Redenbo Drive in the Loris section of Horry County around 3:45 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

If you have any information you are asked to call (843) 915-8477 or email CrimeTips@HorryCounty.org.