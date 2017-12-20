K9 unit used in manhunt after reported armed robbery in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an armed robber Wednesday afternoon.

According to Major Mike Nunn with the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the area of Pelican Lane around noon on Wednesday for a reported armed robbery. Major Nunn did not comment on whether the victim was a business or individual. Deputies set up a perimeter and called in the K9 tracking team to begin searching for the robber.

Major Nunn says no one has been taken into custody and deputies have suspended the manhunt but continue to investigate. No one was injured during the robbery.