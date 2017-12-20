Local child reunites with first responders who helped save his life

AYNOR, SC (WBTW) – Tuesday marked one month since a team of Horry County first responders answered a call for an unresponsive child near Loris.

One-year-old Bentley Martin escaped out a back door and fell into a pool on November 19, 2017. Family members performed CPR while dispatchers sent HCFR firefighters and paramedics to the home.

“It was one of the scariest times I ever remember,” said Martin’s grandfather, Lee Martin. “I don’t really want to think about it tell you the truth.”

Bentley was first transported to the McLeod Loris, was then flown via Air Reach Helicopter to McLeod in Florence and was there for several days before he was able to go home.

“What we have is a true success story right here that we don’t see a whole lot with a case like this,” said Horry County Fire Rescue Capt. Mark Nugent. “So for that we’re privileged and proud.”

On Tuesday afternoon the Martin family was reunited with the first responders and doctors who helped save Bentley’s life.

“We decided to do a get together just a few days before Christmas to allow or crews to see a success story,” said Horry County Fire Rescue firefighter and paramedic, Matthew Oswald, who was the acting officer for Station 15 on the day of the call. “Our crews don’t always get the good outcomes so when we have them we like to celebrate them.”

Bentley’s mother, Cassie Martin, said she was thankful for the opportunity to say “thank you” to everyone who had a part in this success story.

“I couldn’t say it enough because he’s here today and when it all happened i didn’t think he was going to make it,” she added.

The dispatchers, firefighters and paramedics, helicopter nurses and doctors said seeing Bentley doing so well is what makes their jobs worth it.

“It’s super amazing,” said flight nurse for Air Reach, Jennifer Gray. “It’s very heartwarming and we’re very humbled to have been chosen to be a part of this journey.”