Man wanted in Mullins attempted murder arrested in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A fugitive wanted for attempted murder out of Mullins was arrested outside a Myrtle Beach motel Tuesday night.

According to an incident report from Myrtle Beach Police, officers went to the Sea Gypsy Motel around 6:52 p.m. Tuesday to find a wanted person. When they arrived, officers spotted 25-year-old Anthony Gamble standing outside of room 103, the report states.

Police say Gamble is wanted for attempted murder by Mullins police.

Officers searched the motel room where Gamble was staying after receiving permission from the suspect’s roommate. The woman, who has two small children, according to the police report, told officers that there was a gun in her bag located on a shelf in the closet.

The woman told officers that Gamble passed her the handgun saying, “Put this in your bag. The cops are outside. They won’t check it. You’re a mom.”

Police recovered the gun, a silver Raven Arms .25 caliber semi-automatic handgun. The weapon had not been reported stolen, the report states.

Gamble does not have a concealed weapons permit, police say.

Gamble was booked into the Myrtle Beach jail for unlawful carry of a pistol.