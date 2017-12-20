Marion County man arrested for child porn

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – On Wednesday, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced a man from Marion was arrested for child pornography this week.

Christopher Mark Getz, age 26, of Mullins faces five charges connected to the exploitation of a minor.

Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest. Investigators with Homeland Security Investigations and the Horry County Sheriff’s Office, both also members of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation and arrest.

Investigators say Getz “created sexually explicit images involving minor victims.”

Getz was arrested on Monday and he could be sentenced to up to 20 years imprisonment on each count if found guilty.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.