National Signing Day – December 20th

Myrtle Beach, SC (WBTW) – A number of high school athletes in the Pee Dee and Grand Strand took advantage of early enrollment for college classes and signed their letters of intent this morning and afternoon.  Here are the photos, athletes, and video from the events today.

Conway:

Gunner Britton
Western Kentucky – Football

Juwan Moody
Eastern Carolina – Football

Raiquon O’Neal
Rutgers – Football

Dillon:

Jackson Hayes
Campbell – Football

Zareon Hayes
App State – Football

North Myrtle Beach:

Tyler Gore
Georgia State – Football

Scotland County:

Zamir White
Georgia – Football

Wilson:

Xavier Thomas
Clemson – Football

Zion Keith
Wake Forest – Football

Early Signing Day, December 20th

 

 

