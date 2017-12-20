National Signing Day – December 20th

Myrtle Beach, SC (WBTW) – A number of high school athletes in the Pee Dee and Grand Strand took advantage of early enrollment for college classes and signed their letters of intent this morning and afternoon. Here are the photos, athletes, and video from the events today.

Conway:

Gunner Britton

Western Kentucky – Football

Juwan Moody

Eastern Carolina – Football

Raiquon O’Neal

Rutgers – Football

Dillon:

Jackson Hayes

Campbell – Football

Zareon Hayes

App State – Football

North Myrtle Beach:

Tyler Gore

Georgia State – Football

Scotland County:

Zamir White

Georgia – Football

Wilson:

Xavier Thomas

Clemson – Football

Zion Keith

Wake Forest – Football

Early Signing Day, December 20th View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Signed with Campbell Signed with App State Signed with Georgia State to play DB Signed with Wake Forest Signed with Clemson Signed with Georgia to play RB