National Signing Day – December 20th

Myrtle Beach, SC (WBTW) – A number of high school athletes in the Pee Dee and Grand Strand took advantage of early enrollment for college classes and signed their letters of intent this morning and afternoon. Here are the photos, athletes, and video from the events today.
Conway:
Gunner Britton
Western Kentucky – Football
Juwan Moody
Eastern Carolina – Football
Raiquon O’Neal
Rutgers – Football
Dillon:
Jackson Hayes
Campbell – Football
Zareon Hayes
App State – Football
North Myrtle Beach:
Tyler Gore
Georgia State – Football
Scotland County:
Zamir White
Georgia – Football
Wilson:
Xavier Thomas
Clemson – Football
Zion Keith
Wake Forest – Football
Early Signing Day, December 20th
Early Signing Day, December 20th x