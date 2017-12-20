New Myrtle Beach Middle School to be finished in Mid January, Socastee Middle School in February

The new Myrtle Beach Middle School finished their final inspection on Tuesday, allowing students to start attending the new 200,000 square foot facility in mid January after winter break.

Director of Communication for Horry County Schools, Lisa Bourcier said there’s still a few final things to take care of before teachers can start loading their items into classrooms.

“We have a series of technology packages that need to be installed in the school, we have a kitchen that still needs to be prepared but we do have a very detailed schedule that principal, Janice Christy put together to assure for a smooth transition.” Bourcier said.

The Horry County School Board voted in 2015 for five brand new schools to be built, and the completion of the Myrtle Beach Middle School would make four out of the five completed.

Other schools that opened this year are: Ten Oaks Middle School, St. James Intermediate School, and Socastee Elementary school.

News 13 reached out to builder, Robert Ferris with Firstfloor Energy Positive to get details on the projected timeline for Socastee Middle School and he gave the following statement:

“Feedback has been tremendous for the first three schools and we are excited to get the remaining students into their new buildings so they can begin to experience this amazing new learning environment. Socastee Middle School is on track to be completed the middle of February.”

Lisa Bourcier said there’s a possibility students wont start in the new Socastee Middle School until next year.

“It would be coming up on Spring Break and then after Spring Break we do have state testing so that is something we do have to coordinate very carefully.” Bourcier said. “It’s something we will be discussing over the next several months and see if we wait until the next school year.”