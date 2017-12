FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence Police Department says a pedestrian died after they were hit by a vehicle Wednesday evening.

Lt. Mike Brandt, spokesman for the department, says the accident happened in the 800-block of South Irby Street around 5:30.

No details on the circumstances of the crash were released. The Florence a County Coroner’s Office also has not released the victim’s name.

