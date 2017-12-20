SCDMV customers can expect extended Saturday hours in Florence in 2018

BLYTHEWOOD, SC – The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) is extending its Saturday hours in preparation for the state’s new driver’s licenses and identification cards, including REAL IDs, next year. Beginning Saturday, January 6, 2018, the six offices that currently operate two Saturdays a month from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. will open for two Saturdays a month from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for limited services.

The six Saturday offices are:

 Aiken

 Charleston – Leeds Avenue

 Florence

 Greenville – Saluda Dam Road

 Lexington

 Rock Hill

These offices do not offer motorcycle skills tests, commercial driver’s license tests of any kind, over-the-counter titles, or international customer transactions on Saturdays. Beginning Saturday, March 3, 2018, these six offices will open every Saturday (besides those connected to holidays, such as Memorial Day) for the foreseeable future. Once the new REAL ID licenses and IDs are available, the SCDMV’s Saturday offices will transition to only offering transactions for REAL IDs. If you’re interested in changing your current South Carolina license or ID to a federally approved card and cannot visit the SCDMV in person during the week, you can take advantage of these extended Saturday hours in the future. “While an exact date for the availability of the state’s new cards has not yet been set, the agency made the decision to extend Saturday hours in January to accommodate customers who may be able to complete transactions before lines are longer,” said SCDMV Executive Director Kevin Shwedo.

In order to switch to a REAL ID, the SCDMV must have on file all of the following:

 Proof of Identity (Government-issued birth certificate or valid US Passport)

 Proof of Social Security Number

 Two Proofs of Current, Physical SC Address

 Proof of all Legal Name Changes

Still, you are encouraged to bring those documents to the SCDMV now if you know you want to change your license or ID to a federally approved card. If your documents are already on file with the SCDMV, you put yourself in a better position to potentially avoid lines altogether and order your new license from the comfort of home in 2018. “Offering online ordering for eligible customers keeps them out of SCDMV offices and allows them to maintain their day-to-day schedule without being interrupted,” said SCDMV Director of Driver Services Annie Phelps. “If your documents are on file, there are very few reasons that you should wait in line for a REAL ID license.” For more information, follow the SCDMV on Twitter and Facebook. For questions about REAL ID, email REALID@scdmv.net or call 803-896-5000. You can learn more about the SCDMV’s Saturday offices and view wait times for all locations at http://www.scdmvonline.com.