Socastee High football players deliver gifts to area seniors

SOCASTEE, SC (WBTW) – Members of the Socastee High School football team played Santa and spread some holiday cheer Tuesday.

The team collected teddy bears and other stuffed animals and delivered them to seniors at the Grand Strand Nursing home in Socastee. It’s an annual event for the team and the people at the nursing home get an early chance to enjoy Christmas.

“It makes Christmas. It really does because it’s not just the idea that you’re getting something, and I mean, what they’re getting is pretty nice things, you know. People have really been generous but, like I said, it’s the smiles. When they walk in, you just see people faces light up,” said Jan Serra, Life Enhancement Director at Grand Strand Healthcare.

In addition to all the gift-giving, team members also took time to sit and talk with the nursing home residents.