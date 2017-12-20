Strong 2nd Half Helps Coastal Women Down Wofford, 65-51

CONWAY – After a slow start in the first half the Coastal Carolina women’s basketball team outscored Wofford by 25 points in the second half, and ultimately defeated the Terriers, 67-51, Wednesday night at the HTC Center.

Coastal ends its non-conference schedule at 6-5 overall as it prepares to begin Sun Belt Conference play following the holiday break. The Chants begin the conference slate Dec. 29 against UTA at the HTC Center. Tip-off for the game has been changed to 3:30 p.m. to accommodate the men’s games versus the Mavs, which will air on ESPN2 at 7 p.m.

Wofford, suffering its third straight loss, falls to 5-7 overall.

The Chants held a slim lead after the first quarter, and were held scoreless for the entirety of the second quarter after shooting 0-12 from the field. Wofford scored 12 unanswered points during the second frame, leading to a 27-18 halftime lead for the Terriers.

Coastal responded in a big way in the third quarter, outscoring Wofford 24-6 as it drained nine of its 17 attempts from the field and four of its five attempts at the line. The Terriers were held to a meager 21 percent shooting in the quarter.

The fourth quarter featured Coastal’s highest offensive production of the night as the Chants poured on 25 points while shooting 63 percent from the field. Coastal also took advantage of Wofford’s foul situation, converting 10 of 11 chances at the line.

Coastal overtook the lead for good at the 4:26 mark of the third quarter, following a 14-4 run over the period’s first five-and-a-half minutes.

Leading the Coastal charge was Jas Adams, who scored 12 second-half points and finished with 17 total. The senior added a team-leading 12 rebounds to notch her first double-double of the season, and also tied for the team lead in assists with three.

Three other Chants also finished with double-digit points, including Naheria Hamilton (11), Kaylin West (10) and DJ Williams (10). Hamilton scored all of her points in the second half, while West and Williams provided eight and seven second-half points, respectively.

Coastal closed the game shooting 44 percent to Wofford’s 30 percent, and held a slight, 40-37, advantage in rebounds. The Chants received 30 of their points in paint, and converted 18 points off 13 Wofford turnovers.

Marissa Bayer’s 18 point, 10 rebound double-double led the Terriers. Kelsey Lambdin also provided 10 points for Wofford.

Coastal moves to 10-1 in the all-time series against Wofford, and has won all six games played against the Terriers at home.

Courtesy: Coastal Carolina Athletics