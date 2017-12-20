Suspected drug dealer leads Bennettsville police on chase

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – A suspected drug dealer is in jail after he attempted to run from Bennettsville police Tuesday.

Lt. Larry Turner with the Bennettsville Police Department said Hakeem Williams refused to pull over when officers attempted to stop him for speeding. Williams tried to outrun the police cars, but eventually abandoned the car and took off on foot, confirms Lt. Turner.

Officers were able to catch Williams shortly after he got out of his car. Lt. Turner says Williams had marijuana on him as well as in his car. Williams is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, failure to stop on command, driving under suspension along with two outstanding warrants for distribution of crack cocaine and domestic violence. Williams is being held at the Marlboro County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.