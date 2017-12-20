StormTracker13 Wednesday Forecast

Increasing clouds will bring rain, and then cooler weather. A storm system today will bring rain. Starting in the north in the morning, and pushing southward through the day. It will still be mild with high temperatures in the 60s. The storm will move away tonight and the rain will come to an end. Clouds will linger through Thursday, and it will be much cooler with highs in the 50s. Warmer weather will quickly return with highs in the 60s Friday and 70s Saturday. Showers are possible late Saturday ahead of a cold front. The front will slowly move through on Sunday with a better chance for rain and temperatures dropping into the 60s. Showers may linger into Christmas Day as the colder weather moves in. Highs in the 50s are expected Monday and Tuesday.

Today, mostly cloudy and mild with periods of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with rain ending. Lows 40-44 inland, 46-47 beaches.

Thursday, mostly cloudy and much cooler. Highs 50-56.