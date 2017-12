Horry County (WBTW) – United To learn and Horry County Schools are looking for volunteers to help students who may be falling behind in a classroom subject.

Volunteers will be matched with a student and will meet one a week during school hours.

The program will start the week of January 3rd, 2018 and end the week of April 30th, 2018.

You can register at the link below:

Register to Volunteer Here

Or, for more in formation, you can call (843) 347-5195 or email Vista@UnitedWayHorry.org