810 Market Common to open at former Piggly Wiggly site

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Market Common announced 810 Market Common will open in a vacant building formerly occupied by Piggly Wiggly.

The new entertainment complex will feature entertainment such as bowling, billiards, corn hole and table tennis. In addition to a number of activities, the new site will also include a dining room with gourmet food, craft beers and cocktails available.

“The entertainment center is the newest development by owner, Michael Siniscalchi, whose first venue, 710 North Myrtle Beach, opened in 2015,” a press release stated.

Siniscalchi’s team has plans to open not only 810 Market Common in 2018, but a similar complex in Conway next year as well.

810 Market Common is set to open in late spring or early summer 2018.