Bennettsville native wins a vegan cooking contest in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC – A Bennettsville native recently won a unique cooking competition in Columbia. Gloria Clay won the 2017 Vegan Outreach Mac Down Competition with her vegan macaroni and cheese casserole recipe.

The Good Life Cafe in Columbia, along with the Factory Farming Awareness Coalition sponsored the competition. According to the cafe’s website, it is one of the only organic, raw, vegan restaurants in Columbia. The Factory Farming Awareness Coalition website states, “it is an educational non-profit committed to empowering people to save the environment, animals, and our own health through our daily food choices.”

Clay says she entered the competition. “to bring awareness to cruelty-free eating and to let people know that they can still enjoy their favorite comfort foods without the use of animal products.” Clay now lives in Columbia but is originally from Bennettsville.

To learn more about the Factory Farming Awareness Coalition click on this website. http://www.ffacoalition.org/.

To learn more about the Good Life Cafe click on this website, http://goodlifecafe.net/.