Florence basketball tournament aims to unite youth

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – For the second straight year, Florence native John Garey organized a winter basketball tournament at Briggs Elementary school in Florence. The tournament aims to unite youth in a positive way. Around 100 kids and 12 teams participated in the tournament, which brought together people from all across the Pee Dee.

“What makes me happy is seeing a lot of youth out here just having a really good time with their friends and just playing basketball,” Garey said. “I’m not doing it for myself, I’m doing it for everyone else around here.”

Garey also organizes a summer tournament called The Briggs Classic, which has taken place the last three summers.

“It means the world to me, it’s a great feeling.”