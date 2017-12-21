Florence basketball tournament aims to unite youth

By Published: Updated:

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – For the second straight year, Florence native John Garey organized a winter basketball tournament at Briggs Elementary school in Florence. The tournament aims to unite youth in a positive way. Around 100 kids and 12 teams participated in the tournament, which brought together people from all across the Pee Dee.

“What makes me happy is seeing a lot of youth out here just having a really good time with their friends and just playing basketball,” Garey said. “I’m not doing it for myself, I’m doing it for everyone else around here.”

Garey also organizes a summer tournament called The Briggs Classic, which has taken place the last three summers.

“It means the world to me, it’s a great feeling.”

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s