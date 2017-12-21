Florence man arrested for distributing child porn, AG says

COLUMBIA, SC – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Christian Wade Horstmann, 26 of Florence on four charges connected to the exploitation of a minor.

Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest. Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office and Marion County Sheriff’s Office, both also members of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation and arrest.

Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which led them to Horstmann. Investigators state Horstmann distributed child pornography.

Horstmann was arrested on December 20, 2017. He is charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree (§16-15-405), a felony offense punishable by up to ten years imprisonment on each count.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Attorney General Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.

—Information above is from a submitted Press Release