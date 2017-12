FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence Police Department is currently investigating a report of shots being fired near downtown Florence.

According to a press release, officers are searching near the intersection of Marion Street and Harrell Street.

There have been no reported injuries at this time.

Rumors of an active shooter in the downtown area are false, police say.

