Former CCU RB Jah-Maine Martin to continue collegiate career at N.C. A&T

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – Former Conway running back Jah-Maine Martin announced on his twitter page Thursday that he would continue his collegiate football career at North Carolina A&T. Martin was arrested on weapons charges back in July. He was then removed from the Coastal Carolina football team. In October, he announced he had been released from Coastal and planned on transferring.

Below is the statement he released announcing that his charges had been dropped and that the next step of his career would be at N.C. A&T: