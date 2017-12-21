Help save a life by donating blood during Jan. 12 collection in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, SC – Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital will host a blood drive on Friday, Jan. 12. Members of the community can donate blood from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Tidelands Health Conference Center on Riverwood Drive across from the hospital and in the hospital’s first-floor classroom.

Appointments will take priority, but walk-ins are welcome. Appointments can be made by calling 843-652-1144. Online registration can be completed at www.redcross.org .

In addition to having a valid ID, blood donors must be healthy, be at least 17 years old and weigh a minimum of 110 pounds.