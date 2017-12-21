Lamar traffic stop yields two guns, marijuana

LAMAR, SC (WBTW) – A traffic stop in Lamar landed three people in jail after drug agents seized two guns, marijuana, and had to place an infant in the care of a family member.

Lt. Robert Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office says Drug Enforcement Unit Investigators were in Lamar on Bay Branch Road around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night when an agent saw a speeding vehicle cross the center line. Investigators pulled the driver over, who gave agents permission to search the car.

Lt. Kilgo says agents found a .45 caliber Taurus handgun in the passenger’s pock, a 9mm caliber Ruger inside the car, and nearly 35 grams of marijuana. An infant was in the vehicle and released to family members before the three occupants of the car were arrested.

Investigators arrested Edward Latrey Thomas, 24, Abraham Ervin, 28, both of Lamar, and Anita Jalisa Keels, 22, of Georgia.

Thomas and Ervin were charged with unlawful possession of a pistol and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. Both have been released on a $6,500 bond. Keels was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and was released on a $5,000 bond.