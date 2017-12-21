Police: Georgetown bank robbery suspect surrenders

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – A man wanted in connection to a bank robbery Wednesday morning has surrendered, according to the Georgetown Police Department.

Capt. Nelson Brown, spokesman for the Georgetown Police Department, says officers were called to The Citizens Bank on Exchange Street shortly after 10 a.m. Brown says the suspect was armed with a gun, but no one was hurt.

Georgetown Police have charged Labron Marsh with armed robbery of a bank in connection to the incident. A post on the department’s Facebook page says he surrendered to officers at the Georgetown Police Station just before 5 p.m. Thursday.

Authorities say Labron will be transported to the Georgetown County Detention Center and have a bond hearing on Friday.