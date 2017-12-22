5 jailed, 1 wanted after Horry County police seize drugs from two homes

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Police Narcotics & Vice Unit made multiple arrests after executing search warrants this week.

According to police department spokesperson Krystal Dotson, agents executed a narcotics search warrant at 308 Fairwood Terrace in Myrtle Beach on Tuesday. Agents seized a little less than a pound of marijuana and arrested three people.

Veronica Vaughn, 26, of Myrtle Beach, is charged with possession of a stolen handgun and simple possession of marijuana.

Benjamin Bright, 35, of Myrtle Beach, and Raymond Hayes, 49, of Mullins, are each charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Marcus Wilson is wanted by Horry County police in connection with the incident and faces additional charges of malicious damage and failure to stop for blue lights and sirens. Anyone with information about Wilson’s location is asked to call the Horry County Police Department at (843) 915-TIPS or via email at CrimeTips@HorryCounty.org.

The Narcotics & Vice Unit executed a second search warrant Wednesday at 617 36th Avenue in Myrtle Beach where they discovered 12 grams of crack cocaine, 11 grams of cocaine, and $659 in cash.

Agents arrested Diamond Neal, 26, of Myrtle Beach, on charges of trafficking cocaine and trafficking crack cocaine.

Tracy Lynn Hamilton, 35, of Myrtle Beach, is charged with distribution of heroin, trafficking cocaine and trafficking crack cocaine.