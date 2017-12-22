Around Town: New Year’s Eve at House of Blues

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – If you’re looking for something to do New Year’s Eve, House of Blues has two options for you!
House of Blues welcomes back Corey Smith for another fantastic New Year’s Eve Performance.
Doors – 8:00pm Show – 9:00pm
Confirmed Line Up: Corey Smith w/Noah Guthrie *All support acts are subject to change without notice. This is an All Ages event subject to parental discretion. Buy early and save! Ticket prices will increase. All tickets are subject to applicable service fees via all points of sale. A limited amount of reserved seating is available, please call the Box Office at 843-272-3000 for availability.
House of Blues Restaurant & Bar will be closed during this concert. Join them pre-show in our GALLERY BAR located in the Courtyard for a pre-concert beverage. The Music Hall offers a menu featuring made to order Burgers, Chicken Caesar Wraps, Mac & Cheese & Nashville Tenders to mention a few.
Ring in the New Year with Dinner & Dance at House of Blues! This event features live music by Chocolate Chip & Company Band and a four course dinner. Each guest will also recieve Two Complimentary Tickets for HOBMB 2018 Concerts, BOGO Certificates for Murder Mystery Dinner Theater and World Famous Gospel Brunch, NYE Party Favors plus a Complimentary Champagne Toast!!
Call Box Office for details and to purchase tickets at 843-272-3000.
Information provided by House of Blues.