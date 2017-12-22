Coastal Carolina Falls to the College of Charleston

CONWAY, S.C. – Four players reached double digits for Coastal Carolina, but the Chanticleers came up two points short in a 67-65 loss to the College of Charleston.

The Chants have lost seven games, two of which were by six points, one by four points and tonight’s two-point loss was the third two-point loss of the season.

Zac Cuthbertson led CCU with 19 points and Jaylen Shaw scored 12. Shaw also had a game-high six assists.

Artur Labinowicz and Demario Beck both came off the bench to score 10 points with Beck grabbing a team-high eight rebounds.

Grant Riller was on fire for Charleston scoring a game-high 24 points. Joe Chealey added 14 and Cameron Johnson added 11.

The Chants will take a few days off to visit with family and friends for the Christmas Holidays. CCU will host Texas Arlington to begin Sun Belt Conference action Friday, Dec. 29 at 7 p.m. The game will be shown nationally on ESPN2.