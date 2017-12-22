Family-friendly events for the holiday weekend

By Published: Updated:

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – This is the last weekend before Christmas and there are still plenty of events for you and your family.

The North Myrtle Beach Christmas Lights Show brings a lot of people to the area, but organizers have a suggestion for people who don’t want to wait in line.

“If you’re coming on Friday or Saturday, I would encourage you to come as early as 4:30,” said North Myrtle Beach Director of Parks and Recreation, John Bullard. “If that’s too early for you, then I’d encourage you to come at 8 or 8:30.”

Below is a list of more events happening around the Grand Strand this weekend:

North Myrtle Beach Christmas Lights Show – 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. – Runs through Dec. 31

  • 1-15 guests: $15 per vehicle
  • 16-30 guests: $30 per vehicle
  • 31+ guests: $60 per vehicle (call 843-280-5570 to schedule buses)

Conway Celebration of Lights – Runs through Dec. 31

  • Dec. 22, Dec. 23 – 5:30 to 10 p.m.
  • Christmas Eve – 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. (Light show only)
  • All other nights – 5:30 to 9 p.m.

Complimentary Holiday Carriage Rides in Market Common

  • Dec. 23 – 3 to 6 p.m.
  • Pick up and drop off is at the corner of Howard Ave. and Nevers St.

Bass Pro Shops Myrtle Beach – Pictures with Santa

  • Dec. 23, – 10 to 8 p.m.
  • Dec. 24 – 10 to 5 p.m.

Alabama Theatre Christmas Show – Runs through Dec. 31

  • Visit this website for tickets and pricing

The Carolina Opry Theatre Christmas Show – Runs through Dec. 31

  • Visit this website for tickets and pricing

Christmas at Pirates Voyage – Runs through Dec. 31

  • Visit this website for tickets and pricing

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s