Family-friendly events for the holiday weekend

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – This is the last weekend before Christmas and there are still plenty of events for you and your family.
The North Myrtle Beach Christmas Lights Show brings a lot of people to the area, but organizers have a suggestion for people who don’t want to wait in line.
“If you’re coming on Friday or Saturday, I would encourage you to come as early as 4:30,” said North Myrtle Beach Director of Parks and Recreation, John Bullard. “If that’s too early for you, then I’d encourage you to come at 8 or 8:30.”
Below is a list of more events happening around the Grand Strand this weekend:
North Myrtle Beach Christmas Lights Show – 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. – Runs through Dec. 31
- 1-15 guests: $15 per vehicle
- 16-30 guests: $30 per vehicle
- 31+ guests: $60 per vehicle (call 843-280-5570 to schedule buses)
Conway Celebration of Lights – Runs through Dec. 31
- Dec. 22, Dec. 23 – 5:30 to 10 p.m.
- Christmas Eve – 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. (Light show only)
- All other nights – 5:30 to 9 p.m.
Complimentary Holiday Carriage Rides in Market Common
- Dec. 23 – 3 to 6 p.m.
- Pick up and drop off is at the corner of Howard Ave. and Nevers St.
Bass Pro Shops Myrtle Beach – Pictures with Santa
- Dec. 23, – 10 to 8 p.m.
- Dec. 24 – 10 to 5 p.m.
Alabama Theatre Christmas Show – Runs through Dec. 31
- Visit this website for tickets and pricing
The Carolina Opry Theatre Christmas Show – Runs through Dec. 31
- Visit this website for tickets and pricing
Christmas at Pirates Voyage – Runs through Dec. 31
- Visit this website for tickets and pricing