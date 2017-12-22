Family-friendly events for the holiday weekend

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – This is the last weekend before Christmas and there are still plenty of events for you and your family.

The North Myrtle Beach Christmas Lights Show brings a lot of people to the area, but organizers have a suggestion for people who don’t want to wait in line.

“If you’re coming on Friday or Saturday, I would encourage you to come as early as 4:30,” said North Myrtle Beach Director of Parks and Recreation, John Bullard. “If that’s too early for you, then I’d encourage you to come at 8 or 8:30.”

Below is a list of more events happening around the Grand Strand this weekend:

North Myrtle Beach Christmas Lights Show – 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. – Runs through Dec. 31

1-15 guests: $15 per vehicle

16-30 guests: $30 per vehicle

31+ guests: $60 per vehicle (call 843-280-5570 to schedule buses)

Conway Celebration of Lights – Runs through Dec. 31

Dec. 22, Dec. 23 – 5:30 to 10 p.m.

Christmas Eve – 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. (Light show only)

All other nights – 5:30 to 9 p.m.

Complimentary Holiday Carriage Rides in Market Common

Dec. 23 – 3 to 6 p.m.

Pick up and drop off is at the corner of Howard Ave. and Nevers St.

Bass Pro Shops Myrtle Beach – Pictures with Santa

Dec. 23, – 10 to 8 p.m.

Dec. 24 – 10 to 5 p.m.

Alabama Theatre Christmas Show – Runs through Dec. 31

Visit this website for tickets and pricing

The Carolina Opry Theatre Christmas Show – Runs through Dec. 31

Visit this website for tickets and pricing

Christmas at Pirates Voyage – Runs through Dec. 31

Visit this website for tickets and pricing