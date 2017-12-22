Florence City Center evacuated due to man’s comments, ‘abhorrent’ behavior

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence police were forced to temporarily evacuate City Center Friday afternoon after a man made alarming comments.

Lt. Mike Brandt with the police department says around 2:15 p.m. officers were called to Florence City Center, located at 324 West Evans Street, where a man “was exhibiting abhorrent behavior.” Based on comments made by the man, whose identity was not released, he was detained by officers and taken to the hospital for mental evaluation.

Lt. Brandt confirms “out of an abundance of caution” City Center was evacuated but normal operations have resumed Friday afternoon. No injuries were reported.