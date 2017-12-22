Florence City Center evacuated due to man’s comments, ‘abhorrent’ behavior

By Published: Updated:

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence police were forced to temporarily evacuate City Center Friday afternoon after a man made alarming comments.

Lt. Mike Brandt with the police department says around 2:15 p.m. officers were called to Florence City Center, located at 324 West Evans Street, where a man “was exhibiting abhorrent behavior.” Based on comments made by the man, whose identity was not released, he was detained by officers and taken to the hospital for mental evaluation.

Lt. Brandt confirms “out of an abundance of caution” City Center was evacuated but normal operations have resumed Friday afternoon. No injuries were reported.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s