FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence Police Department released a photo of man they want to speak with regarding the use of a stolen credit card.

Lt. Mike Brandt with the police department says the man is wanted for questioning in regards to credit card fraud at Walmart, located at 230 N. Beltline Drive. Lt. Brandt says the alleged fraud occurred Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.