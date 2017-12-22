North Myrtle Beach Police stepping up DUI enforcement

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety is stepping up enforcement this holiday season, looking for drunk drivers.

According to the department, in 2015, they had nearly two dozen DUIs, but that number dropped to 14 last year.

Lt. Thomas Dennis with the police department said it’s important for them to step up their enforcement during this time of year because of the high potential for people driving while under the influence.

He said they’ll be looking for people swerving in and out of lanes or people driving erratically.

“We just ask you to get a cab and find someone that’s sober to get you wherever you need to go,” said Lt. Denis.

The ultimate goal for the department is to do more than write tickets. Officers want to make sure they are protecting innocent people, while allowing everyone to enjoy their holiday safely.

“The bottom line is to save lives,” said Lt. Dennis. “Yes, we’re out there trying to reduce the number of DUI violations, but the ultimate goal is to save lives and get those people off the streets that don’t need to be out there driving.”

Lt. Dennis is the liaison between the North Myrtle Beach Police Department and the Law Enforcement Network. He said they are doing a checkpoint campaign, called Sober or Slammer, throughout Horry County. The campaign runs through Jan. 1.