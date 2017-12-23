Suspect in custody following deadly shooting in Mullins, police chief says

MULLINS (WBTW) – Mullins police have charged a man for murder in the shooting death of a 26-year-old man in Mullins early Saturday morning.

According to Mullins Police Chief Michael Bethea, the shooting happened on Church Street in Mullins. Police responded to reports of shots fired in the area between 2 a.m., and 3 a.m.

When police arrived, they found the victim on the front yard.

Bethea added Saturday evening that police now have a suspect in custody. Lavar Smith has been charged with Murder, and possession of a weapon during commission of a crime.

The coroner has not released the name of the victim at this time.