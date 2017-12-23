Christmas comes early for homeless teens, young adults in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) -Christmas came early for teens and young adults in need with Project Lighthouse.

East Bay Deli in North Myrtle Beach collected gift donations from community members that it delivered christmas gifts to project lighthouse today. Members of Project Lighthouse, Sea Haven’s youth outreach program in Myrtle Beach, opened their Christmas gifts on Saturday. Project Lighthouse also gave members food baskets to take home.

19-year-old Derrick Hoks received several gift cards, new shoes, and an air mattress, which he said he wouldn’t have had this year had it not been for the gift donations. “It felt like a relief, to be honest. To have people that I didn’t know, that would take time out of their day, never knowing me, never knowing what type of person I was, to help me.” John Artis received a toiletry gift basket and said, “with things like this it makes it easier for people like me to get my mind off of what I’m dealing with and move forward.”