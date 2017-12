FLORENCE (WBTW) – Downtown Florence showed their Christmas spirit Saturday by putting on their annual holiday music and light show.

The show will be held every night until New Years Day from 5 p.m., until 10 p.m., each night.

The lights and music are in the cultural garden in the 100 block of S. Dargan Street next to Wholly Smokin’ restaurant.

In the show, thousands of lights flash together in beat to holiday songs.